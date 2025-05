Unexpected company and cake

There were a few folk as confused as I was by today's memorials. A lady and I got talking. We moved from the Memorial Gate to the Knoll together then realised we were both going to hang around for the service (well we were told there'd be a service at 12). We went and had "coffee" and cake at Marples Tearooms . I was assistant manageress here when it first opened over 30 years ago!