Splutter splutter by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1088

Splutter splutter

Good job I'd fetched my washing in 5 minutes before my neighbours lit their barbecue! Definitely going to read on the sofa and not the garden furniture now I've finished my chores.
1st June 2025

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
