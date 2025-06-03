Previous
Swimming Deer by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1089

Swimming Deer

Had a stroll along the prom before meeting my friend for lunch today. Spotted this deer having a swim, I've seen lots of captures of this previously but I think this is the first time I've actually witnessed it.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
298% complete

