Variety is the spice of life! by plainjaneandnononsense
Variety is the spice of life!

My usual over reaction to insect bites is a bright red burning area of infection. Saturday's bite has resulted in no itching or heat instead a large white slightly raised circle..... How odd!
14th July 2025

@plainjaneandnononsense
