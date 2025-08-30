Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1095
Oh dear!
The score says it all. How I regret replying to my friend saying "enjoy the game" this morning with "Oh I will we've been playing well lately so stand a good chance"
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5167
photos
17
followers
27
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Latest from all albums
4067
1094
4068
1095
4069
4070
1096
4071
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
30th August 2025 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rugby
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close