Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1096
Books Read in August 2025
Murder At The Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young
The first in the Seaview Hotel series. Accurately described as a cozy murder series set on Scarborough (nice to be familiar with a setting).
Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young.
Second in the series.
The Trial by Rob Rinder.
A courtroom mystery.
The Corfe Castle Murders by Rachel MeLean.
First in The Dorset Crime Series - A nice easy read gentle detective tale with a coastal setting.
The Clifftop Murders by Rachel MeLean.
Second in the Dorset crime series and chance to gain a little more insight into the characters.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5167
photos
17
followers
27
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Latest from all albums
4067
1094
4068
1095
4069
4070
1096
4071
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
31st August 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
pjnn
,
august2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close