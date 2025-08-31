Books Read in August 2025

Murder At The Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young



The first in the Seaview Hotel series. Accurately described as a cozy murder series set on Scarborough (nice to be familiar with a setting).



Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young.



Second in the series.



The Trial by Rob Rinder.



A courtroom mystery.



The Corfe Castle Murders by Rachel MeLean.



First in The Dorset Crime Series - A nice easy read gentle detective tale with a coastal setting.



The Clifftop Murders by Rachel MeLean.



Second in the Dorset crime series and chance to gain a little more insight into the characters.







