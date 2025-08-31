Previous
Books Read in August 2025 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1096

Books Read in August 2025

Murder At The Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young

The first in the Seaview Hotel series. Accurately described as a cozy murder series set on Scarborough (nice to be familiar with a setting).

Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young.

Second in the series.

The Trial by Rob Rinder.

A courtroom mystery.

The Corfe Castle Murders by Rachel MeLean.

First in The Dorset Crime Series - A nice easy read gentle detective tale with a coastal setting.

The Clifftop Murders by Rachel MeLean.

Second in the Dorset crime series and chance to gain a little more insight into the characters.



31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact