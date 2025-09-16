Sign up
Photo 1101
Celebrating the King of Rock and Roll
Visiting a different town always means you don't know what you'll have opportunity to snap. Can't beat a post box topper for an unexpected snap and can't beat a bit of Elvis either.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5187
photos
17
followers
27
following
301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
16th September 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elvis
,
knitted
,
pjnn
,
postbox topper
