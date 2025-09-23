Sign up
Photo 1103
Pidgen
Thought I might capture a swan, goose or duck as I walked on the boating lake path. However it was this pidgen that sat less than a foot from me that tempted me to snap!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
pidgen
,
pjnn
