Blast from the past. by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1104

Blast from the past.

Just some of the litter Jim has collected from the area since 2020. He takes this display when he does school talks as a great reminder of just how long it takes for litter to decompose.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

