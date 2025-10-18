Sign up
Photo 1108
House Captain
Harley was super proud when he told me yesterday he'd been chosen by his teacher as House Captain. Today he brought the badge to show me. He sometimes suffers from low self confidence so this is extra special.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Tags
harley
,
pjnn
,
house captain badge
