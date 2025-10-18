Previous
House Captain by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1108

House Captain

Harley was super proud when he told me yesterday he'd been chosen by his teacher as House Captain. Today he brought the badge to show me. He sometimes suffers from low self confidence so this is extra special.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
