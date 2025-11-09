Previous
Morning Sunshine by plainjaneandnononsense
Morning Sunshine

As I didn't leave home yesterday I knew a walk would do me good so headed to the seafront for a 5km pootle!
9th November 2025

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
November 11th, 2025  
