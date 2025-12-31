Sign up
Books Read in December 2025
The Christmas Murder Game by Alexandra Benedict
A closed room Christmas Murder mystery. Anagrams were included throughout the story to be found and solved. However I felt this would halt my reading flow so ignored them.
The Winter Killer by Alex Pine 0
Appropriately set crime mystery featuring DCI James Walker
The Night Before Christmas by Alex Pine
The next in the DCI Walker nm
Murder Under the Mistletoe by the Reverend Richard Cole
A quick read - unusually the murder didn't occur til two thirds of the way though this short novel.
The Killer's Christmas List by Chris Frost
Another seasonally set detective drama, some unexpected twists in this one.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
