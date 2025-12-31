Previous
Books Read in December 2025 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1119

Books Read in December 2025

The Christmas Murder Game by Alexandra Benedict

A closed room Christmas Murder mystery. Anagrams were included throughout the story to be found and solved. However I felt this would halt my reading flow so ignored them.


The Winter Killer by Alex Pine 0

Appropriately set crime mystery featuring DCI James Walker

The Night Before Christmas by Alex Pine

The next in the DCI Walker nm


Murder Under the Mistletoe by the Reverend Richard Cole

A quick read - unusually the murder didn't occur til two thirds of the way though this short novel.

The Killer's Christmas List by Chris Frost

Another seasonally set detective drama, some unexpected twists in this one.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact