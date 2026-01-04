Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
Wee Wintry Woodland Wander in Weelsby Woods
Needed to get out so took myself off for a little (not quite 5km) walk.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5255
photos
16
followers
26
following
306% complete
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1118
1119
4131
4132
4133
4134
1120
4135
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
4th January 2026 12:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
woods
,
pjnn
narayani
ace
Not so little!
January 4th, 2026
