Photo 1121
Next Generation 365er?
Amelie and Caellen visited for a couple of hours this morning. Amelie was excited to show me her photograph of a peacock she took a week ago. I love it when Grandma's Gang show they share my love of photography or reading.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5262
photos
16
followers
26
following
307% complete
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
1121
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
10th January 2026 11:52am
photo
,
peacock
,
amelie
,
pjnn
