Books Read in January 2026

Getting Rid of Matthew by Jane Fallon
A good easy read page turner perfect as a distraction.

The Ghost Village Murders by Rachel McLean. Book 9 in the Dorset Crime Series.

The Perfect Marriage by Jevena Rose. A great murder mystery with some unexpected twists.

The River Seine Killings by Steve McCleave. A detective story.

The Wrong Sister by Clare Douglas. Another of hers I couldn't put down.

Murder in the Bookshop by Anita Davison. Described as cozy crime this gentle whodunnit was set in World War 1.

31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

