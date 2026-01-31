Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
Books Read in January 2026
Getting Rid of Matthew by Jane Fallon
A good easy read page turner perfect as a distraction.
The Ghost Village Murders by Rachel McLean. Book 9 in the Dorset Crime Series.
The Perfect Marriage by Jevena Rose. A great murder mystery with some unexpected twists.
The River Seine Killings by Steve McCleave. A detective story.
The Wrong Sister by Clare Douglas. Another of hers I couldn't put down.
Murder in the Bookshop by Anita Davison. Described as cozy crime this gentle whodunnit was set in World War 1.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
