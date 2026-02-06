Sign up
Photo 1128
Birthday cake number 2
No quiz last night but the gang still met up. I was presented with a fabulous home made birthday cake.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5300
photos
16
followers
26
following
309% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
6th February 2026 6:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cake
,
pjnn
narayani
ace
How nice
February 8th, 2026
