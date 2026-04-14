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Photo 1141
Pretty as a picture
I would have called further had i not still been so very happy snapping. I'm absolutely loving this phone's camera.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
Also rans
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th April 2026 9:44am
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narayani
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Nice selective focus
April 27th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Wonderful focus
April 27th, 2026
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