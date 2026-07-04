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Photo 1152
23733
The excitement of a Derby game with the added atmosphere of Magic Weekend. Final score was Hull KR 24 Hull FC 12 which didn't reflect that we were drawing just 15 minutes from the end.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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Also rans
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Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th July 2026 2:59pm
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derby
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narayani
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Nice capture
July 7th, 2026
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