Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1153
Proof we were there!
Absolutely fabulous weekend. We sat at the half way line 6 rows from the very top of the top tier and had a perfect view.
Age is just a number, I'm 63, my son is 30 and his late Dad's old boss is 78. We had the best weekend, it's such a joy to spend time with these two watching our team!
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
5431
photos
16
followers
28
following
315% complete
View this month »
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Latest from all albums
4273
4274
4275
1152
4276
1153
4277
4278
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th July 2026 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rugby
,
dan
,
grant
,
pjnn
,
magic weekend
narayani
ace
Sounds like you had a great weekend 😄
July 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close