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Proof we were there! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 1153

Proof we were there!

Absolutely fabulous weekend. We sat at the half way line 6 rows from the very top of the top tier and had a perfect view.

Age is just a number, I'm 63, my son is 30 and his late Dad's old boss is 78. We had the best weekend, it's such a joy to spend time with these two watching our team!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
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narayani ace
Sounds like you had a great weekend 😄
July 7th, 2026  
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