Business Name:Players Indoor Golf & Sports Bar Kitchener
Address:7-1373 Victoria St N
City, State and Zipcode: Kitchener, ON
Business email: gm@indoorgolfclubs.ca
Telephone:(226) 640-3315
Website: https://indoorgolfclubs.ca/
Tagline:Elevate Your Play at Players Indoor Golf & Sports Bar
Business Description:Players Indoor Golf & Sports Bar is Kitcheners top simulator bar. We use the same golf simulators used by PGA Pros and cutting-edge F1 simulators trusted by Formula 1 drivers like Lando Norris. Celebrating 10 years, we've recently renovated both locations. Our new menu includes tapas and signature cocktails. Watch live sports on big screens or host your next event with a private party experience. Fun for everyone—book now!
9 am - 10 pm Sun-Mon,
9 am - 11 pm Tues-Thurs,
9am - 12am Fri-Sat