Shipping lanes by plebster
27 / 365

Shipping lanes

A photo showing shipping passing through the English Channel, and clearly indicating I need to clean the dust spots off my lens (or possibly my sensor, but pretty sure it's the lens).
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
7% complete

