The sun shines on the righteous... by plebster
51 / 365

The sun shines on the righteous...

... and occasionally London!

The Thames wending it's way off to the left.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
14% complete

