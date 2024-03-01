Previous
Next
Dead daffs by plebster
61 / 365

Dead daffs

Yeah, they didn't like the juxtaposition of the cold window and the hot radiator... :-/
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Obviously they couldn't live with the weather
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise