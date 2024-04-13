Previous
Not closing! by plebster
104 / 365

Not closing!

Love the fact that they feel the need to have a sign up to clarify that they're not moving or closing. Must fill the customers with confidence. :D
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
28% complete

