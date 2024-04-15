Previous
St Aubins Bay by plebster
106 / 365

St Aubins Bay

High-ish key, but could probably have pushed it a little further. Couldn't see the screen at the time, as it was blowing about 40mph, as it often does in Jersey...

The horseshoe structure is the Jubilee Marine Lake, originally opened in 1897 as a tidal pool. It was restored about 10yrs ago, but didn't seem to be very watertight today.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

