Not a de Havilland! by plebster
180 / 365

Not a de Havilland!

Not a surprise once you think about it, as plenty of other aircraft are named after actual creatures, but I had no idea a Tiger Moth was a thing before the 30s.

This is a Scarlet Tiger moth, apparently.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Photo Details

