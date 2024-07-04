Happy 4th!

The Shakespeare Memorial Fountain, in Stratford upon Avon, although most people just call it 'the American Fountain'.



Installed in the late 19th Century as a gift from an American printer, bookseller, publisher and newspaper owner who wanted to donate something to commemorate Shakespeare and celebrate the goodwill between our two nations

He was initially thinking of a window, maybe for Westminster Abbey, but over a few years of discussion the end result was this!



It's a combined water trough (different levels for cattle/horses and sheep/dogs) and water fountain, with a clock tower above.



There are four statues, one on each corner, two British Lions holding the Royal Arms, and two American Eagles with the Stars and Stripes (shown in the picture).



Hope all those celebrating have a lovely day today!