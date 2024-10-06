Previous
Next
Crumble by plebster
280 / 365

Crumble

The best pudding ever.
Blackcurrants may be added if so desired, but plain apple is best.
I prefer it at room temperature too, ideally straight from the dish, but I'm aware I may be an outlier on that one... 😊
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise