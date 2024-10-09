Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Laden
I was wondering why there were so many berries still on this plant, I thought the birds would have had a field day. It seems some varieties of Cotoneaster are avoided by birds. Maybe this is one of them?
Google thinks it may be this:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cotoneaster_lacteus
But they all look pretty similar to me.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
9th October 2024 1:18pm
