Comet A3

or Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), to give it it's full name.

Next gonna be around in 80,000 years, which is just mindblowing. Neanderthals died out about 40,000 yrs ago, what will the world look like when it returns? Will there even be anyone left to see it?



South coast of England in the foreground. The cluster of red lights of the coast is an offshore wind farm, with the red lights flashing out 'W' in morse-code as an aid to marine navigation.