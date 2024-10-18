Previous
Farewell by plebster
292 / 365

Farewell

Final view of A3, somewhere over the Alps. You could barely see it in reality, the phone camera is much more sensitive.
See you in another 80k years!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
80% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
October 19th, 2024  
