A long way from home by plebster
306 / 365

A long way from home

There's a cluster of WW2 CWGC graves in the cemetery in Stratford, 173 in fact, due to the number of training airfields in the area.
A very large number of them are Canadian.

On this day in 1941, four crew were killed in an accident (Hampden P5303) and three of them are buried here.
One was a Brit, one Canadian, and one Aussie. The fourth crew member was a Brit, who was buried in Lincolnshire, presumably closer to his home.

(This actual grave is for Tony Karaim from Winnipeg, who died in Feb 1944 at the age of 22. He was one of four killed when his aircraft crashed during night landing practise in bad weather)
1st November 2024

Andy Oz

