Here's comes the snow by plebster
Here's comes the snow

Beautiful day over the alps this morning, with snowfields starting to form on the tops. Plenty of snow and frost in north facing valleys already, too.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
