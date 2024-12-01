Sign up
Previous
Next
334 / 365
A chip on my shoulder
I normally have a two day work thing in December, and treat myself to a pie on the night inbetween.
It seems since I last ate here, the chip maker has been replaced by a bag of McCains. Gutted!
Thankfully, they still look after their beer well.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
0
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
439
photos
31
followers
57
following
91% complete
View this month »
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
1st December 2024 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
