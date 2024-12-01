Previous
A chip on my shoulder by plebster
334 / 365

A chip on my shoulder

I normally have a two day work thing in December, and treat myself to a pie on the night inbetween.
It seems since I last ate here, the chip maker has been replaced by a bag of McCains. Gutted!

Thankfully, they still look after their beer well.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
91% complete

