336 / 365
Where did you get that hat....
Pre-work run. Any excuse for a breather.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
0
1
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
440
photos
31
followers
57
following
92% complete
