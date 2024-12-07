Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
Darragh
Trying to catch a slightly longer exposure of the trees trying to take off in the storm, but too little time to hang around experimenting.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
1
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
449
photos
31
followers
58
following
93% complete
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
105
338
106
339
340
341
107
342
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
7th December 2024 12:38pm
Privacy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the minimalism
December 8th, 2024
