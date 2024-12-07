Previous
Darragh by plebster
342 / 365

Darragh

Trying to catch a slightly longer exposure of the trees trying to take off in the storm, but too little time to hang around experimenting.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
93% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the minimalism
December 8th, 2024  
