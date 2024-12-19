Previous
Parsnip would be a good name for a cat by plebster
354 / 365

Parsnip would be a good name for a cat

The sister to yesterday's brother. Two black bundles of pure energy. Sometimes.
She loves a good box.
19th December 2024

Andy Oz

@plebster
