Cotton Mill weaving by plebster
Cotton Mill weaving

Quarry Bank NT, nr Manchester Airport.
Halfway house for Xmas present swap. Excellent visit, and a very impressive demonstration of the machines.

Happily, no limbs were lost by the workers today. Scary bits of kit, when you consider what little protection the workers had.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
