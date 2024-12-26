Previous
Traditional Boxing Day swim...? by plebster
361 / 365

Traditional Boxing Day swim...?

Bit fresh, but not quite the North Sea!
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
I know which I’d prefer! Where are you?
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact