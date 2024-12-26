Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
Traditional Boxing Day swim...?
Bit fresh, but not quite the North Sea!
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
1
1
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
473
photos
32
followers
59
following
98% complete
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
356
357
111
358
112
359
360
361
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
26th December 2024 8:32am
Chrissie
ace
I know which I’d prefer! Where are you?
December 27th, 2024
