You eat, I'll keep my eye on him...

And that's a wrap! 366/366
I've thoroughly enjoyed my year of photography and have been blown away by the talent on here - I love browsing the pictures, even if I haven't always got time to comment on them all.
There are too many people to even try and mention everyone, but I've particularly enjoyed seeing @jamibann
explore the Scottish peaks, and @anniesue
in the Lakes always reminds me of home. I've always loved B&W, so @northy
gives me plenty of inspiration.
My camera movement is never intentional, but maybe 2025 will be a year to try and emulate @darchibald
, whose ICM is brilliant.
I love to travel and am lucky enough to do so regularly, but this site is brilliant for seeing corners of the world that I haven't yet had the opportunity to explore, so Bergen, Florida off the tourist trail, the Faroes, and Shetland all seem a lot more familiar (and enticing!) thanks to @helstor365 @danette @mubbur
and @lifeat60degrees
.
What an amazing site this is, so massive thanks to @scrivna
for creating such an awesome space for photography. I haven't found anywhere else online that is so welcome, friendly and positive as this. It's a brilliant achievement and I'm very grateful to you. 🙏
Having finally completed a 365 (366) I think I'll relax my rules and be a little less exact about the date a picture was taken in future. It's always a little stressful when you remember at 9pm that you haven't taken one yet... 😄
Happy New Year to you all, and thanks for sharing your art!