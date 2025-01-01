Sign up
Photo 367
New Year's Day stroll
Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.
*Not* a hospital, nor was it ever. The word is used more in the sense of hospitality.
The people who live there are ex-servicemen and women. Kind of like the Chelsea Pensioners, but with a Warwickshire flavour.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
483
photos
32
followers
60
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
1st January 2025 3:04pm
Dave
ace
Wonderful b&w
January 4th, 2025
