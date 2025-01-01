Previous
New Year's Day stroll by plebster
Photo 367

New Year's Day stroll

Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.
*Not* a hospital, nor was it ever. The word is used more in the sense of hospitality.

The people who live there are ex-servicemen and women. Kind of like the Chelsea Pensioners, but with a Warwickshire flavour.
Dave ace
Wonderful b&w
January 4th, 2025  
