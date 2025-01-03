Previous
If cats could speak... by plebster
If cats could speak...

... I'd be getting an earful!

Trying to give some injuries a chance to heal without her mithering them.
Andy Oz

@plebster
Nickkkki
She's plotting your downfall...
January 3rd, 2025  
