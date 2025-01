Chesterton Windmill

Another from the archives, back when I had the time and could justify chasing sunsets and things.

These times will come again, probably sooner than I would like, and when they do I'll be yearning for the days when the kids were young enough to warrant my constant attention. You can't win!



The windmill is 17th Century, and can be seen from the M40 nr Warwick Services (north of the road).