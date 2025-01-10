Sign up
Previous
Photo 376
Chesterton
Revisiting the windmill of a few days ago:
https://365project.org/plebster/365/2025-01-05
Shows how long it is since I've been here, the sails are down down for a refurb, and I was told by a passing dog walker that they have been for some time. Should be up again later this year though.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Photo Details
