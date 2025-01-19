Previous
Decades of memories by plebster
Decades of memories

Having spent a large proportion of last week copying CDs full of photos onto a hard drive (as I can no longer easily read them), and further backed up on the cloud, I can now dispose of them.

Somewhere, encoded in the light are people and pets who are no longer with us, places that have been demolished. Irreplaceable memories. It's been nice to browse them again.
