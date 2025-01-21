Sign up
Photo 387
Let There Be Light
Love the quote above the door - apparently Carnegie put it above all libraries he helped fund.
(Rather splendid to have not just helped fund a single library, but have multiple to your name!)
(Edinburgh)
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
21st January 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Lovely entrance
January 21st, 2025
