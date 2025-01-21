Previous
Let There Be Light by plebster
Let There Be Light

Love the quote above the door - apparently Carnegie put it above all libraries he helped fund.
(Rather splendid to have not just helped fund a single library, but have multiple to your name!)

(Edinburgh)
Lesley ace
Lovely entrance
January 21st, 2025  
