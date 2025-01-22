Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
The calm before the storm
Storm Éowyn, this time.
Ayr will not be looking like this in a couple of days time, but I'll be back in the Midlands wondering what all the fuss is about by then.
(I think I'd rather be here though, seeing family and feeling nature's might)
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
1
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
510
photos
33
followers
60
following
106% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
22nd January 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nickkkki
Marvellous
January 22nd, 2025
Dave
ace
Lovely scene. And I love the name of the storm.
January 22nd, 2025
