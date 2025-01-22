Previous
The calm before the storm by plebster
The calm before the storm

Storm Éowyn, this time.
Ayr will not be looking like this in a couple of days time, but I'll be back in the Midlands wondering what all the fuss is about by then.
(I think I'd rather be here though, seeing family and feeling nature's might)
Andy Oz

Nickkkki
Marvellous
January 22nd, 2025  
Dave ace
Lovely scene. And I love the name of the storm.
January 22nd, 2025  
