Slice of church

The old church of St James, at Alveston.

(Or at least what remains of it!)



This is the chancel, the remainder of the building was demolished to provided the building materials for the new church of Alveston.The name of St James was also recycled.



Not really sure of the history, and why they kept this bit. Maybe it was to allow villagers to worship while the new church was being built?

It's still in use now, in the summer months.