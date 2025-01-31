Sign up
Photo 396
Photo 396
Slice of church
The old church of St James, at Alveston.
(Or at least what remains of it!)
This is the chancel, the remainder of the building was demolished to provided the building materials for the new church of Alveston.The name of St James was also recycled.
Not really sure of the history, and why they kept this bit. Maybe it was to allow villagers to worship while the new church was being built?
It's still in use now, in the summer months.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
31st January 2025 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
