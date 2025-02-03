Previous
Next
I EMO by plebster
Photo 400

I EMO

In Memory Of Sean O'Rourke
x981 - 201x?

Not sure of the years, I imagined it to be older than that, given the way the bark has grown over.

The tree was out of the way on the Banks of the Avon nr Guys Cliffe and has a number of plaques on it for different local people, but sadly I can't find anything more about Sean.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact