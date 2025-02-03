Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 400
I EMO
In Memory Of Sean O'Rourke
x981 - 201x?
Not sure of the years, I imagined it to be older than that, given the way the bark has grown over.
The tree was out of the way on the Banks of the Avon nr Guys Cliffe and has a number of plaques on it for different local people, but sadly I can't find anything more about Sean.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
526
photos
33
followers
60
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Latest from all albums
395
396
397
398
399
400
121
401
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X100VI
Taken
4th February 2025 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close