Old Milverton
Gorgeous church, in a lovely location.
That tower is very unusual for this area, with it's carved stone upper level and wooden top.
http://www.stjamesoldmilverton.co.uk/our-church.html
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
